Class 10 student suicide: APS Principal insulted family, forced my son to extreme step, says father in complaint

New Delhi, Feb 23 The father of a Class 10 Army Public School student, who committed suicide by hanging himself at his house here three days ago, has alleged that two days before the exams, a teacher had told him that his son would not be given the admit card, police said.

A senior police official said that a case of abetment to suicide was registered against the management of the Army Public School, Shankar Vihar, on the basis of the complaint given by 16-year-old victim.

As per the complaint, filed by Havildar Sunil Kumar in Vasant Vihar police station, on February 19, when he was with his unit in Sena Bhawan, his wife received a call from Radhika, the English teacher of their son who told her that their son would not be given the admit card for the exams and that his father should come to school and meet her.

"My wife immediately went to the school and met Radhika who took my wife and son (who was already in school) to Principal, Malini Narayan in her office. There my wife was told to pay about Rs 10,000 as fine for a chair which he was alleged to have broken. She threatened her that no admit card shall be issued till such time the fine was paid. My wife agreed to pay the fine the next day," he said in his complaint.

The father also alleged in his complaint that the school principal called his wife various names and insulted her in front of their son.

"She also rebuked and insulted my son. She questioned my wife about the upbringing of my son and also told my wife that she is not worthy of sitting in front of her. She scolded my son very badly for about 15 minutes while making him stand in front of her and used all kinds of bad words for him including abusive language," he added.

As per Sunil Kumar, his wife brought their son back home but he was very sad though she tried to console him and forget whatever had happened.

"My wife thereafter went to the local shopping centre inside the Shankar Vihar only. Between 12.30 to 1 p.m., I was told by someone that something has happened at my home and I should go home immediately," he said. When he reached his home, he was informed that his son was taken to the Base Hospital and went there.

"Upon reaching there I met my wife who was sitting outside and was crying. I asked my wife as to what had happened and then she told me that my son had hung himself from ceiling fan inside the house in his room when she was in the shopping centre," he said.

Sunil Kumar further said that he wanted to lodge an FIR against the school principal for having driven his son to commit suicide by illegally denying him the issuance of the admit card because of which he came under mental tension since he would have lost one year of his studies, as also for insulting his wife and son for something very imaginary and/or mundane because of which his son took this extreme step.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor