Class 12 student slaps teacher after he was reprimanded for bringing mobile to school

A student at a government school in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district has allegedly slapped his teacher. The teacher yelled at the student for bringing the mobile to the class. An angry 12th standard student slapped his teacher. As a result, the two got into an argument and the matter got tensed. The incident was reported to the school management. However, the matter was settled and the police did not lodge a complaint. According to the information received, the school management settled down the matter after the incident. Both sides tried their best not to tarnish the image of the school. The school management had calmed down the situation till the police reached the spot. The nature of the student is also said to be rude. The 12th standard student had reached the school with his mobile phone. The teacher scolded the student for bringing the mobile to the school. The student then went to the school with his family and slapped the teacher.

Dilwarjit Chandra, deputy director of the education department, said that no official information has been received about the student raising his hand on the school teacher. However, discussions will be held with the school management, he said.