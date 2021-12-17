Class 8 seriously injured in mobile explosion during online class

School and colleges have started online coaching classes after the Corona pandemic began. Students started studying online on mobile or computer from home. Online classes are still running in many places today. But, a shocking incident has taken place when a mobile phone exploded during the same online class. A mobile phone exploded while an online class was going on in Satna, Madhya Pradesh.

A class eighth student was seriously injured in the incident. The blast severely burned one of the boy's hands and face. The family rushed him to a nearby hospital. After receiving first aid there, he was shifted to Jabalpur Medical College.

The injured boy's name is Ram Prakash Bhadauria (age 15). He is studying in class VIII in a private school in Chandkuia village in Satna. As the online class started on the phone, there was a big explosion on mobiles. This caused bleeding in the student's mouth and nose. His hand was also injured. Family members heard the blast and rushed the injured student to a health center in Nagaud. After initial treatment, he was referred to Satna District Hospital. The condition of the student has not improved much even in the district hospital. His condition was critical and he was rushed to Jabalpur Medical College. Doctors say the student's mouth and nose were completely injured in the blast.