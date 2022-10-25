Clear sky, partial solar eclipse will be visible in J&K on Tuesday

Srinagar, Oct 25 Partial solar eclipse will be visible in Jammu and Kashmir onTuesday as the weather will remain dry and the sky will be clear, said the Meteorological (MeT) office here.

"Partial solar eclipse will start at 4.17 p.m. in Jammu and at 4.14 p.m. in Srinagar today. The eclipse will end after sunset.

"Weather would otherwise be dry in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 4.8, Pahalgam 0.6 and Gulmarg 1.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 4.3, Kargil minus 1.5 and Leh minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu and Katra both had 13.4, Batote 8, Banihal 4.6 and Bhaderwah 5.7 as the minimum temperature.

