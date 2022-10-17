Cleric arrested in UP for raping minor in mosque

Bijnor, Oct 17 The police in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district have arrested a cleric for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in a mosque.

The incident took place about a fortnight ago when the girl had gone to the mosque in Amroha for religious education.

She narrated her ordeal to her father only recently.

A case has been registered against the cleric under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and POCSO act following a complaint by the victim's father.

Inspector P.K. Chauhan said: "The accused maulvi, identified as Abdul Qadir, will soon be produced before the court and sent to jail on Monday."

