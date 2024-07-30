Cloudburst In Himachal Pradesh: Flash Flood Washes Away Footbridge, Sheds, and Liquor Shop in Kullu District (Watch Video)

A flash flood caused by a cloudburst in Tosh Nallah, Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, led to the destruction of a footbridge and three makeshift sheds, including a liquor shop. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning in the Tosh area of Manikaran. According to Deputy Commissioner Kullu Torul S Raveesh, there were no reports of casualties. A response team has been dispatched to evaluate the situation.

"Our appeal to the people is to stay away from rivers and rivulets and do not make temporary structures near nallahs," she said.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that construction activities are banned during the monsoon season, and strict measures will be enforced against those who violate these regulations. The local meteorological office has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, in seven districts of the state for Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, a 'yellow' alert has been issued for heavy rain at isolated locations on August 2 and 3.

The weather office predicted that monsoon activity will intensify over the next four to five days, bringing widespread precipitation. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at one or two locations in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur on Wednesday and Thursday.