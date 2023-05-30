Cloudy sky with rain & thunder likely in J&K today
By IANS | Published: May 30, 2023 10:21 AM2023-05-30T10:21:02+5:302023-05-30T10:30:10+5:30
Srinagar, May 30 The weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office ...
Srinagar, May 30 The weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that a predominantly cloudy sky with rain and thunder is likely to prevail for the next 24 hours.
"Light to moderate rain/thunder/lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at a few places in J&K is likely during next 24 hours," the Meteorological (MeT) officials said.
Farmers have been advised to suspend all farm operations till June 2.
Srinagar had 11.8, Pahalgam 8.8 and Gulmarg 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
Kargil in Ladakh region had 8.9 and Leh 11.6 as the minimum temperature.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app