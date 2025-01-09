CM Bhajan Lal Sharma directs making functional 14 chapters of Pravasi Rajasthani community

Jaipur, Jan 9 In a significant step towards stepping up ties with the Pravasi Rajasthanis, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed the officials to make the 14 newly established chapters of the Pravasi Rajasthani community fully functional, officials said.

Chief Minister Sharma also approved key measures to revive the 12 existing chapters of the Rajasthan Foundation, a government department, working towards strengthening ties between Rajasthan and the Pravasi Rajasthani community.

A Rajasthan government delegation led by Manisha Arora, Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation, is attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2025 in Bhubaneswar.

The delegation interacted with a large number of Pravasi Rajasthanis present during the event, strengthening their ties with Rajasthan and inviting the community to invest and collaborate on new business opportunities in the state.

The 14 newly established chapters include five domestic chapters namely in -- Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Pune, Ranchi and Guwahati -- and 9 international chapters namely in -- Dubai (The UAE), Munich (Germany), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Tokyo (Japan), Singapore, Doha (Qatar), Melbourne (Australia), Nairobi (Kenya) and Kampala (Uganda).

Arora along with Amit Singhal, Manager, Rajasthan Foundation; Rohit Sharma, Deputy Director, IT officials of the Rajasthan Foundation; and Ajay Agarwal, Ashok Sharda, Sanjay Ladh, Akshay Khandelwal, S K Lakhotia attended the meeting with several Pravasi Rajasthanis at Utkal Chamber of Commerce in Bhubaneswar.

The delegation met the community in view of the directions of Chief Minister Sharma to functionalise the newly established Bhubaneswar chapter of the Rajasthan Foundation.

Around 70 members along with Bhubaneswar-based associations of the Pravasi Rajasthanis attended the session where Arora apprised the gathering of the critical role played by the Rajasthan Foundation, its objectives and initiatives.

The delegation also informed the gathering about the key initiatives of the Rajasthan government's Industries Department for the Pravasi Rajasthani investors.

The delegation further invited the community members to explore investment opportunities in the state and informed them about the investment-friendly policies in Rajasthan.

Speaking at the event, Manisha Arora, Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation, said, "Under the directions of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Rajasthan Foundation is taking committed steps to forge close ties with the Pravasi Rajasthani community and invite the community to explore investment and business collaboration opportunities in Rajasthan. In addition to reviving the existing chapters, the Rajasthan Foundation in the coming days will also functionalise the newly established chapters."

The recently concluded 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 held in Jaipur from December 9 to 11 last year also witnessed substantial participation from the Pravasi Rajasthani community.

A dedicated Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave was also organised on December 10 inviting the community to renew its ties with the native state and facilitate the flow of new investment and business opportunities in the state.

During the conclave, CM Sharma also announced the creation of a dedicated government department to cater to the well-being of the community.

Other key initiatives announced by the Chief Minister included the Pravasi Rajasthani Samman Awards and the appointment of a single Point of Contact for the Pravasi Rajasthani community in all districts of the state.

