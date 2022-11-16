CM Bommai emphasises cooperation with US in pharma sector

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai emphasized the importance of setting up a working group between US officials and the Karnataka government for increasing pharma-related R&D as well as drug production in the state.

He was interacting with a delegation led by Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy at his Home Office Krishna. Rahul Gupta explained in detail the measures President Joe Biden's Office took to increase cooperation between India and the USA in Drug Policy Formulation and Drug production and in the field of Narcotic Drugs Control.

He agreed to initiate necessary dialogue in this direction and sought the indulgence of CM Bommai to facilitate more investments by US companies in the Pharma sector in Karnataka.

CM Bommai stated that Karnataka has already become a hub of drug research and welcomed more investments by US companies in drug and vaccine production for the world.

The US delegation included Harinder S. Panesar, President of the Global Indian Trade and Cultural Council. N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Jayaram Raipura, Secretary to CM were present in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor