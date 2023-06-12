CM Chouhan talks to PM Modi about Satpura Bhawan fire; PM assures all possible help from Centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 12 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a phone call and informed him about the fire incident that broke out at Satpura Bhawan in the state capital on Monday evening.

CM also apprised PM Modi about the efforts of the State Government in dousing the fire and the help received from various departments of the Central Government (Army, Air Force, BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited), CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), Airport and others).

PM Modi assured the Chief Minister of all possible help from the Centre.

The fire incident occurred at the third floor of the building and later it spread up to the sixth floor of the building. According to CMO, basically the offices of three departments which includes Tribal Welfare Department, Transport Department and Health Department are situated on these floors where fire broke out.

No work related to tender or procurement is done by any of these departments on these floors. Basically, establishment related departmental works are done here, the CMO added.

Earlier, CM Chouhan talked to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and has sought help from the Air Force to douse the fire. He also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, informed him about the incident and sought necessary help.

Besides, the CM announced a committee to find out the preliminary causes of the fire. The committee includes Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Rajesh Rajoura, Principal Secretary (PS) Urban Neeraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary (PS) PWD (Public works Department) Sukhbir Singh and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) fire.

After finding the preliminary cause in the investigation, the committee will hand over the report to CM Chouhan.

