CM Dhami inspects disaster-affected Saung river bridge

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 25 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inspected a bridge being built on the Saung river that was affected by the disaster in October 2022.

He also inspected the roads and pillars damaged by the disaster in Khairi Mansingh of the Dehradun district, officials said.

In August 2022, a cloudburst occurred in Raipur block in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand.

The cloudburst was reported by locals in Sarkhet village in Raipur block following which State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot after getting information.

"All the people stuck in the village were rescued while some took shelter in a resort nearby," SDRF had said then.

Meanwhile, on March 15, the Uttarakhand government proposed a monetary allocation worth Rs 1,000 crore for any rescue operations in Joshimath and other land subsistence-prone areas.

The Uttarakhand government has sought an economic package of Rs 2000 crore from the central government for subsidence-affected areas in Joshimath and rehabilitation of the affected people, Secretary to Chief Minister R Meenakshi Sundaram had said.

Earlier on January 28, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that the number of buildings with cracks has not increased and till now 863 buildings with cracks have been noticed due to the disaster.

Hundreds of residents were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath, suggesting subsidence.

The Uttarakhand government has already announced relief packages worth crores for the affected families of Joshimath.

In January, Chief Minister Dhami said that the relief package has been released for nearly 3,000 families affected by gradual land subsidence in the Himalayan state.

