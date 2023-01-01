CM Dhami visits hospital in Dehradun to see injured Rishabh Pant

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Dehradun's Max hospital on Sunday afternoon to see the star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing treatment after getting seriously injured in a road accident near Roorkee.

CM Dhami also inquired about the medical treatment being given to Pant and the progress the cricketer has made from the doctors at the hospital, as per the official sources.

Dhami announced on Sunday that the Uttarakhand government on 26 January would honour the bus driver and the staff of Haryana roadways, who saved Rishabh Pant's life.

Dr Sushil Nagar of the Saksham Hospital, where Pant was admitted, toldearlier: "When he was admitted here, he was critical. But our team responded with quick treatment. We also did his X-Rays, there were no bone injuries rather a ligament injury in his right knee, which will become more clear after MRI reports."

Nagar also said, "There were two open wounds on his forehead and abrasions on his waist. There was nothing life-threatening. He was conscious and talking well. I asked him why he was driving at that point of time early morning. He said that he was going to pay a surprise visit to his mother."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor