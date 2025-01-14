CM directs officials to coordinate with MEA to bring back Keralaite killed in Russia-Ukraine war

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday directed the officials of the Non-Resident Keralaites Affairs (NORKA) Department to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry to ensure the transportation of the body of the 32-year-old T.B. Binil who was killed in a drone attack while he was serving Russian army, in the war with Ukraine.

It was a few days ago, that Binil’s family received a message that the two men were injured in an attack from a drone, but they could not establish contact with them. Binil, a resident of Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district died while his relative 27-year-old T.K. Jain was injured in the drone attack.

Vijayan has directed the NORKA CEO Ajith Kolasery to ensure that all steps are taken to see that the body of Binil is brought back and also the injured Jain. Even though the MEA has acknowledged the death of an Indian national in Kerala, the family of Binil said they had learnt of his death from Indian officials at the embassy in Moscow.

Reacting strongly to reports of the death of an Indian national in Russia, India on Tuesday reiterated its demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indians currently serving the Russian Army in the conflict zones.

"We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army. Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, according to Binil’s family, he was a mechanical diploma holder and had travelled to Russia on April 4, planning to work as an electrician. After his arrival, their passports were taken away and they were later sent to the war zone.

Reports have also surfaced that youths are being targeted by offering good salaries by some organised groups who engage in these activities.

