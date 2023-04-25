CM Jagan directs Agriculture dept to disburse seeds, fertilisers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 25 : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials of the Agriculture department to be prepared to disburse the YSR Rythu Bharosa instalment to the eligible farmers in May before the kharif season begins and clear the balance amount of Rs 33 crores to the farmers on kharif paddy procurement.

At a review meeting of the Agricultural, Marketing, Cooperation and Civil Supplies departments here on Monday, the chief minister asked them to prepare the list of eligible farmers for Rythu Bharosa at the earliest. The list would be made available at all village secretariats by May 10, the officials told the CM.

The distribution of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides to the farmers through RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras) should be taken up more efficiently and the quantity should be increased every year, the CM suggested, pointing out that that there should also be a constant vigil on the functioning of CM App for providing improvised services to the farmers. He told them to explore the possibility of getting a higher price for farmers on Rabi paddy procurement.

The SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) of the CM app should be improved to ensure that Minimum Support Price (MSP) is paid to the farmers felicitating official intervention wherever necessary, he observed. The officials replied they are strictly implementing these instructions and taking corrective measures for improving its functioning.

He said the toll-free number should be prominently displayed on the receipts of paddy procurement to enable farmers to lodge complaints on grievances, besides providing important suggestions on cultivation.

Stressing the need to create awareness among farmers on different varieties of paddy which are in high demand abroad, he told them to keep the seeds ready and available for farmers. This would help farmers opt for exports in the quest of getting the best price for their produce, he noted.

As the CM asked the officials to ensure that there is one godown at least in each RBK jurisdiction, they told him they have taken steps to construct 1005 godowns and 206 of them are ready while the construction of another 93 was in their final stages. The work on the rest would be completed by July, they said.

