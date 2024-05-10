CM Kejriwal freed from Tihar after 40 days judicial custody in excise policy case

New Delhi, May 10 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was behind bars in the excise scam case for 40 days, was on Friday released from the Tihar Jail in Delhi, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1.

Bail bonds of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent, as directed by the court, were submitted before he was released.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise scam on March 21, was lodged in Tihar Jail No 2. He remained in ED custody till March 31 and was sent to judicial custody on April 1.

Kejriwal’s wife Sunita, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, and Atishi among others and scores of workers were outside Tihar Jail when the CM was released.

AAP workers, carrying flags with Arvind Kejriwal's picture on it, raised slogans and distributed sweets.

