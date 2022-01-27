CM Mamata Banerjee to hold administrative meeting on February 3, likely to discuss COVID situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold an administrative meeting at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on February 3.

The meeting would be attended by the District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and secretaries of various departments. The CM is likely to discuss the COVID-19 situation and state government programmes with the administrative officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor