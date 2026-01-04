CM Mamata writes to CEC over 'procedural violations, administrative lapses' in SIR process

Kolkata, Jan 4 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, expressing concern over alleged irregularities, procedural violations and administrative lapses during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state.

In a letter dated January 3, CM Banerjee alleged that critical instructions related to the SIR process are being communicated informally through WhatsApp messages and text messages, without any formal written notifications, circulars, or statutory orders. She claimed that the absence of formal documentation undermines transparency, accuracy and accountability, and could potentially lead to the disenfranchisement of genuine voters.

“I am once again constrained to write to you in order to place on record my grave concern regarding the serious irregularities, procedural violations and administrative lapses being witnessed during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal,” Banerjee wrote.

“I strongly urge you to immediately address and rectify the glitches, correct the flaws and make the necessary corrections, failing which this unplanned, arbitrary and ad hoc exercise must be halted. If allowed to continue in its present form, it will result in irreparable damage, large-scale disenfranchisement of eligible voters, and a direct assault on the foundational principles of democratic governance,” the letter stated.

CM Banerjee further said that the undue haste with which the SIR is being conducted, without adequate groundwork or preparation, has rendered the entire process fundamentally flawed.

“There has been no proper or uniform training of officials entrusted with this sensitive constitutional responsibility; the IT systems being used are defective, unstable and unreliable; instructions issued from time to time are inconsistent and often contradictory; and there is a complete lack of clarity and planning on the part of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and its State-level functionaries,” she said.

The Chief Minister claimed that these deficiencies have reduced a vital democratic exercise to a farce and have severely eroded public confidence in the integrity of the electoral process.

