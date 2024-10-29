CM Mohan Yadav flags off 'Run for Unity' in Bhopal 

Bhopal, Oct 29 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday flagged off the 'Run For Unity' campaign on the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to mark the 150th anniversary of the country's first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at T. T. Nagar stadium in Bhopal.

On this occasion, CM Yadav offered floral tribute to Patel, the 'Iron Man' of the country.

The state Sports and Youth Affairs Department organised the event, in which over 500 youths participated.

State BJP president V. D. Sharma and other leaders joined the programme.

Notably, BJP national president J. P. Nadda has called upon party office-bearers and workers to participate in the event organised in all party-ruled states.

On this special occasion, the oath of national unity was administered in the presence of CM Yadav and other ministers.

The Chief Minister directed all the District Collectors to organise this programme effectively in their districts.

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has announced many programmes across the state with the participation of public representatives and local citizens.

The 'Iron Man' played a crucial role in integrating the 562 princely states, including the merger of Bhopal into the Indian Union after independence.

Patel convinced the Nawab of Bhopal to join India.

On January 29, 1949, the Nawab dismissed the cabinet and assumed complete control over the state. However, a three-month period of protests in Bhopal fervently advocated the merger, post which, on April 30, 1949, the Nawab signed the letter of accession, and Bhopal became part of India on June 1, 1949.

Meanwhile, the celebrations for the 69th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh have also begun.

The Madhya Pradesh government has planned a four-day-long celebration on the state's Foundation Day on November 1.

