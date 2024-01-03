CM Mohan Yadav Takes Strict Action On Shajapur Collector's 'Aukat' Remark

A nationwide wave of strikes unfolded across India in protest against the recently introduced Hit and Run rules. On Tuesday, the government provided assurances regarding the implementation of the new laws concerning hit-and-run cases. Following extensive discussions with the government, the All-India Motor Transport Congress decided to call off the agitation. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a video of Shajapur collector surfaced on social media, in which he is seen inquiring about a driver's 'status' during a meeting. Later, Collector Kishor Kanyal expressed regret over the use of this word.

In response to the incident the Madhya Pradesh government has taken significant action. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has removed Shajapur Collector Kishor Kanyal for his statement questioning the 'status' of the driver. Instead of Kishor Kanyal, the government has appointed Narsinghpur Collector Riju Bafna as the new collector of Shajapur.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav commented on the matter, stating, "This government is for the people. Everyone's work should be respected, and feelings should also be respected. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working for the welfare of the poor. We are continuously serving the poor." The Chief Minister emphasized that such language is not acceptable in their government from a humanitarian perspective. Being the son of a laborer, he highlighted the importance of appropriate language and behavior from officials.

What was the incident?

During the meeting with representatives of the driver's union, the collector appeared to lose his temper. In the video, it is evident that when a representative of the drivers requested a proper conversation, the collector advised them not to take the law into their own hands. He also addressed one individual, saying, "What will you do, what is your status?"

Kishor Kanyal Said Sorry.

Shajapur Collector Kishor Kanyal issued an apology for his 'audacious' statement. In his clarification, he stated, "The district and police administration had called a meeting of 250 drivers in the district. On Monday, many drivers had caused significant trouble. As a result, the collector's office organized a meeting to advise drivers not to take the law into their own hands and to express their opposition in a democratic way. During the meeting, an individual repeatedly threatened and mentioned that if their demands were not met by January 3, they could resort to any level. It was during this time that these words came out of my mouth. If anyone has been hurt by my conversation, I apologize."

Why are truck and dumper drivers protesting?

In all parts of Madhya Pradesh, vehicle drivers had stopped working demanding the withdrawal of the new law related to 'hit-and-run' cases by the central government. They were protesting in different places. Because of this, the general public was facing difficulties. The drivers' association in Shajapur district had staged an aggressive protest. During the same time, the district administration and police had called a meeting to talk to them. It was during this argument with a driver that the Collector made a statement about 'audacity'.

About the new law of 'hit-and-run'

Protests were held across the country on Monday and Tuesday against the provisions of the new penalty law related to 'hit-and-run' accident cases involving motor vehicle drivers. In fact, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been replaced by the Indian Justice Code (BNS), which provides for a penalty of up to 10 years or a fine of 7 lakh rupees for drivers who cause serious road accidents by driving carelessly and fleeing without informing the police or any officer of the administration.