CM Naidu confident of NDA's win in Bihar

Kurnool, Oct 16 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will sweep the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

He is also confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory march would continue.

"We are fully confident that NDA will emerge victorious in Bihar and PM Modi's victory march will move forward," the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president said while sharing the dais with Prime Minister Modi at a public meeting at Nannuru village in Kurnool district.

CM Naidu, who is leading the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh and is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, surprised everyone by making brief remarks in Hindi by reading out a prepared text.

The Chief Minister said PM Modi's win in all elections will be India's victory. "This will be a victory of all of us," he told the audience.

He also prayed to Srisailam Bramarambha Mallkarjuna Swamy to give power to PM Modi to continue the country's progress and fulfil the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.

CM Naidu commented that Andhra Pradesh is getting double benefits with the NDA double-engine government in the state at the Centre. The CM said that the state is getting the highest investment with the support of PM Modi.

He praised PM Modi for taking a key decision to increase the pace of the country's progress with the GST 2.0 reforms.

The Chief Minister mentioned that India, which was in 11th position in the world's top economies 11 years ago, has now reached fourth position and exuded confidence that India will become a superpower by 2047.

The Chief Minister also stated that through Operation Sindhur, India has demonstrated its military power to the world.

He said that due to the latest reforms in the GST, 99 per cent of goods have come under the tax bracket of zero to 5 per cent, providing significant relief to the poor and middle class, and also benefiting traders and MSMEs.

He claimed that with GST reforms, every family will save up to Rs 15,000 annually. He revealed that GST reforms are being celebrated like a festival from Dussehra to Diwali. The state government, as part of its GST awareness campaign, organised 98,000 events.

The CM stated that in response to PM Modi's Swadeshi call, activities have been taken to produce everything from semiconductors to satellites and from chips to ships indigenously.

He said that the help provided by Prime Minister Modi to the state for the past 16 months cannot be forgotten. With the help of the Centre, Amaravati works were restarted, the Polavaram project was brought back on rails, and the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was strengthened.

