CM Nitish Kumar flags off 34 mobile forensic lab vehicles, boosts Bihar Police investigation capacity

Patna, Dec 18 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday gave a major boost to the state's policing and criminal investigation system by flagging off 34 mobile forensic laboratory vehicles. The initiative aims to ensure faster, scientific and more effective investigation of criminal cases across Bihar, an official said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary, and another Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, were also present at the event, along with senior officials of the Home Department and Bihar Police.

The mobile forensic lab vehicles have been deployed to various districts and departments across the state. Until now, forensic teams depended on police station vehicles or other arrangements to reach crime scenes, often leading to delays that adversely affected investigations and the quality of evidence.

With the introduction of these state-of-the-art mobile forensic vans, forensic experts will now be able to reach crime scenes promptly and conduct scientific examinations on the spot.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: "Since 2005, maintaining law and order has been our top priority, and we have established the rule of law in the state. A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against crime and corruption. To further expedite criminal investigations, 34 mobile forensic vehicles have been launched. These vehicles are equipped with modern investigation equipment, allowing forensic teams to begin work immediately upon reaching the crime scene."

He added that earlier, evidence collected from crime scenes had to be sent to forensic laboratories, which caused significant delays and often led to dissatisfaction among victims’ families.

"Now, investigations will begin directly at the crime scene, ensuring speed, accuracy and convenience," the Chief Minister said.

According to official information, regional forensic science laboratories (FSLs) are currently operational in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Rajgir.

The newly inaugurated mobile forensic vans will be deployed in the remaining districts, ensuring state-wide coverage. These mobile units will play a crucial role in the investigation of serious criminal cases punishable with seven years or more of imprisonment, enabling timely evidence collection and faster case resolution.

The government believes this step will significantly strengthen the criminal justice system and improve conviction rates, an official noted.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Director General of Police Vinay Kumar, ADG CID Paras Nath, ADG Modernisation Sudhanshu Kumar, and several other senior officers were also present.

