CM Sarma cautions party workers against opinion polls predicting BJP's victory in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 4 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, cautioned against drawing early conclusions from a recent opinion poll projecting a third consecutive term for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stressing that crucial seat-sharing decisions within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are yet to be finalised ahead of the 2026 state Assembly elections.

Responding to the latest opinion poll by an organisation, which forecasts the BJP winning between 69 to 74 seats in the 126-member Assembly, CM Sarma said the time was not ripe to celebrate survey projections.

"Surveys are coming out and they show us in a good position, but I believe the time for surveys has not yet arrived," he told reporters.

The Chief Minister said that the poll's projections on alliance partners highlight the uncertainty surrounding seat-sharing arrangements.

"The survey shows the BJP with around 75 seats and the Asom Gana Parishad with nine seats. Whether we will contest all these seats or not has not been decided yet," CM Sarma said, adding that clarity would only emerge once discussions within the NDA are concluded.

He also said that the Opposition's alliance structure is yet to take final shape.

"

The opinion poll, conducted between November 15 and December 31, 2025, projects the NDA securing close to 90 seats overall.

It estimates the Asom Gana Parishad winning between eight and 11 seats, while the Bodoland People's Front is projected to secure eight to 10 seats.

The Congress is forecast to win between 25 and 29 seats, while smaller parties such as the All India United Democratic Front, United People's Party Liberal, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad and CPI(M) are projected to secure minimal or no representation.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is projected at 39 per cent, marginally ahead of the Congress at 37 per cent.

Region-wise, the NDA is projected to maintain a strong hold in Upper Assam and Bodoland, with improved prospects in Lower Assam and Barak Valley following delimitation.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor