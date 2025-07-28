CM Sarma meets PM Modi, highlights Assam's progress

New Delhi, July 28 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and apprised him of the state's recent progress across key socio-economic sectors.

The meeting comes ahead of the Prime Minister's scheduled visit to Assam on September 8, which is expected to mark yet another milestone in the state's development trajectory.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "Had the privilege of calling upon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. Briefed him on Assam's notable strides across socio-economic indicators and the near saturation of major welfare schemes."

During the meeting, the Chief Minister is believed to have presented a detailed account of Assam's achievements under various Central and state government schemes.

These include significant progress in infrastructure development, health, education, women empowerment, and rural connectivity.

Chief Minister Sarma also told Prime Minister Modi about the saturation levels of major welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Ayushman Bharat in the state.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam for the Centre's consistent support and reaffirmed the state's commitment to the goals of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I conveyed our anticipation to welcome him on September 8, a moment that will mark another milestone in our state's development journey," CM Sarma added in his post on X.

Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit is expected to include inauguration of key projects and public engagements that underline the Centre's focus on the Northeast as a critical pillar in India's growth story.

A senior government official said that the visit may also witness the launch of new development initiatives in Assam ahead of the Assembly polls which is scheduled to take place next year.

