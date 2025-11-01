CM Siddaramaiah hails Banu Mushtaq, Deepa Bhasthi for bringing global recognition to Kannada through Booker Prize

Bengaluru, Nov 1 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated Kannada authors Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Bhasthi for bringing the Booker Prize for Kannada literature, stating that their achievement showcased the global strength of the language.

CM Siddaramaiah was earlier criticised for inviting only Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the historical Mysuru Dussehra celebrations, with the BJP alleging that she was chosen as "a part of appeasement politics" and translator Bhasthi, dropped because she is a Hindu.

A Kannada-language writer, lawyer, journalist, and activist, Mushtaq, in May this year, won the International Booker Prize for her short-story collection "Heart Lamp" (original Kannada version). This was the first time a Kannada-language work has won the prize. The book was translated into English by Bhasthi, who thus became the first Indian translator to win the prize.

The CM recalled that Karnataka, formed through unification in 1956, has now completed 69 years and is stepping into its 70th year. Paying homage to the martyrs of the unification movement, he remembered Mysuru student Ramaswamy, Ballari’s Ranjan Saab, and several others, including Aluru Venkata Rao, Andanappa Doddameti, Gudleppa Hallikeri, Siddappa Kambli, R.H. Deshpande, Kaujalagi Srinivas Rao, and Kengal Hanumanthaiah.

Siddaramaiah noted that Kannada, a language with over 2,000 years of history, has been recognised as a classical language. "However, neglect of Kannada in education has led to several challenges. Children in advanced countries learn and think in their mother tongues. But in our case, languages like English and Hindi have weakened our children’s abilities. Hence, there is a need to bring a law to ensure education in the mother tongue, and the Central government should take this seriously," he emphasised.

Siddaramaiah also accused the Union Government of discriminatory treatment towards Karnataka. "Karnataka contributes over Rs 4.5 lakh crore in taxes but is denied its rightful share. While funds are being allocated for Hindi and Sanskrit, Kannada and other regional languages are neglected. The Centre is also denying funds for projects crucial to Karnataka’s development," he said.

He also alleged that Karnataka lost nearly Rs 1 lakh crore due to unfair practices under the 15th Finance Commission. "If states do not constitutionally resist such centralisation, our autonomy will be compromised," he warned.

Highlighting the state’s progress, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has overtaken Maharashtra to become the top state in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) with Rs 50,107 crore in 2024–25, accounting for 51 per cent of India’s total FDI. Per capita income in the state has grown by 101 per cent in the past decade, he said, adding that Karnataka leads the country in biotechnology, coffee, silk, pigeon pea, arecanut, ragi, and sunflower production.

He concluded his speech by urging the younger generation to carry forward the legacy of sacrifice and build a progressive, inclusive, and humane Karnataka.

