CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates ‘Kalaloka’ store at Bengaluru Airport to showcase GI products

Bengaluru, Nov 11 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday inaugurated the attractive and well-equipped Kalaloka store set up by the Department of Industries at Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The initiative aims to showcase and sell Karnataka’s pride and uniquely GI-certified products — to both domestic and international travellers.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the store by painting a symbolic artwork and ringing a ceremonial bell.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil, and Ministers K.J. George, K.H. Muniyappa, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, and Priyank Kharge were present on the occasion.

Speaking after the inauguration, CM Siddaramaiah said, “This is a moment of joy in the industrial sector of Karnataka. The Kempegowda International Airport ranks third in the country in terms of passenger traffic, with tens of thousands of travellers arriving every day.

"The Kalaloka store has been established to give visitors an immediate glimpse of Karnataka’s pride and cultural essence as soon as they arrive. Through this initiative, our State’s distinguished products will receive global recognition, branding, and market reach.”

Minister M.B. Patil said, “The Kalaloka store, located near Terminal 2, features Karnataka’s traditional products such as Mysore Sandal Soap, Sandalwood Oil, Incense Sticks, Mysore Silk, Channapatna Toys, LIDKAR leather goods, aromatic coffee powders and beverages, handloom products, Ilkal Sarees, Lambani garments, sandalwood artefacts, Bidriware, and Mysore-style paintings. In total, 45 GI-certified products from Karnataka will be showcased and sold here.”

He added that the objective behind establishing this store was to introduce Karnataka’s traditional and geographically-distinctive products to global audiences, keeping future prospects in mind.

State-owned enterprises such as KSDL, Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation, KSIC, Coffee Board, and LIDKAR have jointly supported this initiative. Visitors arriving at or departing from the airport can experience Karnataka’s unique cultural identity all in one place, he said.

The airport authorities have allotted 132 square metres of space in the domestic bay of Terminal 2 for the Kalaloka store.

A similar outlet will soon be opened in the international departure area of the same terminal, covering 140 square metres. The store has been aesthetically designed to reflect the State’s culture and heritage, showcasing a vision of foresight and pride.

Present at the event were principal Secretary of the Industries Department Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, KSDL Chairman C.S. Nadagouda, Textile Commissioner Jyothi, Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner A.P. Basavaraju, and several senior officials.

