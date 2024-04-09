CM Siddaramaiah urges SCA to name stands at Chinnaswamy stadium after K'taka stalwarts

Bengaluru, April 9 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the State Cricket Association (KSCA) to name the stands at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium after three "great cricketers of the state".

In a letter to KSCA President Raghuram Bhat A. on Monday, CM Siddaramaiah said: "I request you to consider naming the stands after G.R. Vishwanath, E.A.S. Prasanna and B.S. Chandrasekhar, which will inspire and encourage the upcoming cricketers of the state."

The Chief Minister further said that in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other places, the main cricket stadiums have stands named after the great players from that city or state and yet there are no stands in Bengaluru named after G.R. Vishwanath, E.A.S. Prasanna and B.S. Chandrasekhar.

The suggestion by the Chief Minister came after noted historian and writer Ramachandra Guha in a letter on March 29 urged Siddaramaiah to ask the KSCA to name stands at the Chinnaswamy stadium after the three "great cricketers and human beings, who have nobly upheld the spirit of the game on and off the field".

