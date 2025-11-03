CM Stalin challenges PM to repeat Bihar remarks in TN; says DMK will retain power in 2026

Chennai, Nov 3 In a sharp political attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin challenged him to “repeat in Tamil Nadu what he said in Bihar,” asserting that no amount of false propaganda or political manipulation could stop the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from forming the next government in the state in 2026.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a gathering at the wedding ceremony of DMK MP A. Mani’s family member in Dharmapuri.

CM Stalin had earlier flown from Chennai to Salem in a private aircraft and proceeded to Dharmapuri by car to attend the event and bless the couple.

During his address, CM Stalin accused the Election Commission of India of conspiring to implement what he described as a “malicious exercise” through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He alleged that the process was intended to remove genuine voters, particularly those perceived as opposing the BJP, ahead of crucial state elections.

“To prevent this anti-democratic move, we convened an all-party meeting and passed a resolution condemning the SIR. The Election Commission’s decision to carry out a full revision of the electoral roll just months before the election is part of a well-planned strategy to delete legitimate voters,” he said.

CM Stalin added that the same tactic was used earlier in Bihar, where lakhs of genuine voters were allegedly removed from the list. He pointed out that opposition to this controversial process had first emerged from Tamil Nadu, following which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Bihar’s Opposition leader also raised strong objections.

“Even after a legal case was filed, the Election Commission did not give a satisfactory explanation,” CM Stalin noted.

Taking aim at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, CM Stalin accused him of “playing a double game” and being “afraid of the Election Commission due to his ties with the BJP.”

He added that while migrant workers from Bihar had found livelihood and respect in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister was “playing political drama in Bihar for electoral gain.”

“Let the Prime Minister come to Tamil Nadu and make the same comments he made in Bihar,” CM Stalin said, throwing down a political gauntlet. “No matter how many lies are spread against us, the people will ensure that a DMK-led government is once again formed in 2026.”

