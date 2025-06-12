CM Stalin releases water from Mettur dam for delta irrigation

Chennai, June 12 In a ceremonious start to the irrigation season, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday released water from the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur for delta irrigation.

The release took place on the customary date of June 12 in the presence of seven Cabinet Ministers, marking a significant event for the state’s farming community. The Chief Minister arrived at the dam after travelling from Mettur, receiving a warm welcome from residents and schoolchildren. He interacted with the students before proceeding to the reservoir, where representatives from various farmers’ associations greeted him.

In the presence of key ministers -- Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, PWD Minister E.V. Velu, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, Tourism Minister R. Rajendran, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister M. Mathiventhan -- CM Stalin formally opened the sluices and showered flower petals as water was released from the dam.

Following the ceremony, the Chief Minister inspected a photo exhibition organised by the Water Resources Department (WRD).

Officials briefed him on various infrastructure and desilting projects being carried out across the Cauvery delta.

CM Stalin later participated in a government function at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital near the Steel Plant in Salem.

This year marks the 20th instance in the 92-year history of the Mettur Dam that water has been released on the traditional date of June 12. Notably, the release was delayed for 61 years, while in 11 years it could not be carried out on time.

According to WRD officials, an initial discharge of 3,000 cusecs was released in the morning, with plans to increase the outflow to 10,000 cusecs by evening.

For Kuruvai cultivation, which runs from June 12 to September 15, around 135.52 TMC of water is needed for 5.22 lakh acres in the delta. For Samba and Thaladi crops between September 15 and January 28, 268.47 TMC is required for 12.10 lakh acres.

The water release is also expected to generate approximately 460 megawatts of hydroelectric power.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, the dam’s water level stood at 114.91 feet against a full capacity of 120 feet. Storage was recorded at 85.58 TMC, compared to the full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow had risen to 6,339 cusecs, up from 5,146 cusecs the previous day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor