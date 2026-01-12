CM Stalin to inaugurate Chennai’s double-decker sightseeing bus service today

Chennai, Jan 12 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will on Monday inaugurate Chennai’s new air-conditioned double-decker sightseeing bus service, a tourism initiative aimed at offering visitors a compact and curated introduction to the city’s key heritage and administrative landmarks.

The service, promoted by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), is likely to strengthen organised urban sightseeing in the state capital. The double-decker bus has been introduced with support from the Tamil diaspora in the United States and a corporate social responsibility contribution from a private company.

The flag-off ceremony will take place at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre, signalling the formal launch of the service for tourists and city visitors. TTDC has obtained the required operational permits and finalised the first phase of the route.

The sightseeing tour will begin at the TTDC office on Wallajah Road, a central location close to several historic precincts. From there, the bus will pass prominent city landmarks, including the Munro Statue on Anna Salai, the Madras High Court complex, the Reserve Bank of India building, the Secretariat, Napier Bridge, and Ezhilagam, before reaching Foreshore Estate along the Marina waterfront. The return journey will bring passengers back to the starting point via the DGP office, completing a circular route designed for easy orientation and uninterrupted travel.

Officials say the service has been planned as a short-duration city tour, catering especially to tourists with limited time as well as first-time visitors seeking a broad overview of Chennai.

The elevated seating arrangement of the double-decker bus is expected to provide panoramic views of heritage structures, arterial roads, and the coastline, adding to the visual appeal of the journey.

The tourism department plans to review passenger feedback during the initial phase and expand the service accordingly. Additional landmarks may be included, and service frequency enhanced, depending on demand and operational feasibility in the coming months.

The launch also coincides with ongoing urban and heritage development works along Kamarajar Salai, undertaken by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and the Greater Chennai Corporation. Tourism stakeholders believe the sightseeing bus can complement these projects by helping visitors better appreciate the city’s architectural legacy and evolving public spaces.

With this initiative, the state government aims to position Chennai as a more accessible and engaging destination for structured city tourism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor