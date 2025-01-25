CM Stalin to visit Madurai tomorrow to celebrate Tungsten mining project's cancellation

Chennai, Jan 25 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M. K. Stalin is scheduled to visit villagers of Arittapatti in Madurai district on Sunday to acknowledge their efforts and celebrate the cancellation of the tungsten mining project.

Tungsten is a valuable mineral used in various industries, including electronics and aerospace.

After experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) discovered significant tungsten deposits in Nayakkarpatti and Arittapatti, located in Melur, Madurai district, in July 2024, the Union Ministry of Mines issued a tender for mining licenses to extract tungsten from 4,981.64 acres across the two villages.

Hindustan Zinc, a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group, won the bid in November 2024. However, residents from 50 villages, including Arittapatti and Nayakkarpatti, strongly opposed the project, citing potential environmental damage and threats to livelihood.

The area was declared a biodiversity hotspot by the Tamil Nadu government in 2022. Protestors argued that mining activities would disrupt the delicate ecosystem and harm historical and cultural landmarks, including Tamil inscriptions and the Kudavar Temple.

In response to public outcry, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution demanding the project’s cancellation.

On Thursday, the Union government announced the cancellation of the Nayakkarpatti tungsten mineral block auction. The protestors celebrated the decision, marking it as a victory for the sustained efforts of local communities and political intervention.

Chief Minister Stalin credited the resolution to the state's determination and the sentiments of the people, stating, "As long as I am Chief Minister, no mining activity will be permitted without the State's consent."

Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy also announced the decision, attributing it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to protecting traditional rights and biodiversity.

Representatives of the Ambalakarar community and Tamil Nadu BJP leaders met the Union Minister to advocate for the project's cancellation.

Opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami welcomed the decision, emphasising the role of people's protests and his party's efforts.

"This is a victory for our consistent struggle to expose the ruling DMK's mishandling of the issue," he said.

