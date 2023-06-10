CM Sukhu discusses with Union Minister RK Singh issues related to energy sector in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 10 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu discussed various issues related to the energy sector in the state with Union Energy Minister R.K. Singh during his recent visit to Kinnaur district and sought his support.

According to an official release from Chief Minister's Office, Himachal Pradesh, many projects made under Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) and Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) have become debt-free including Nathpa-Jhakadi, Rampur, Bhakra Dam, Beas Satluj Link and Pong Dam projects.

The Chief Minister brought to the notice of the Union Energy Minister that at present, the state is getting free electricity at the rate of only 12 per cent in the Nathpa Jhakri project (1500 MW) and Rampur project (412 MW) operated by the SJVNL while SJVNL is getting benefit from these debt-free projects.

"The contract period limit has also not been fixed in these projects. It will be in the interest of the state that along with fixing the time period of 40 years in these projects like other projects, the rates of free electricity should also be increased," said Sukhu.

He apprised Union Energy Minister about the issue of the commencement of the construction work of Luhri Phase-I (210 MW), Dhaulasiddh (66 MW) and Sunni Dam (382 MW) by SJVNL without signing the implementation contract.

"The company has not signed the contract even after repeated requests by the State Government and SJVNL is also reluctant to follow the provisions mentioned in the energy policy," he said.

The Chief Minister also informed that the State Government is not getting royalty of free electricity in the Bhakra Dam Project (1478 MW), Beas Satluj Link (990 MW) and Pong Dam Project (396 MW) operated by BBMB.

"The state government is being deprived of the revenue it deserves. However, a provision has been made to give free electricity from all the projects to the State Government in the form of a royalty in the energy policies of the Center and State Government. Only 7.19 per cent power at the fixed rates is being provided as share to the State Government in these BBMB projects, which is not sufficient," he added.

"Himachal Pradesh has full ownership of the land and water resources used in these projects and many families were displaced for the establishment of the projects. Therefore, like other projects, it would be justified to give free power in the form of royalty in these projects," he added.

R.K. Singh assured to take appropriate action after seriously considering the issues raised by the Chief Minister.

