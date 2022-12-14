CM Sukhu offers puja at Hanuman temple, Jakhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh performed 'puja' at Hanuman temple Jakhu in Shimla. He also went around the temple complex and gave the necessary directions for its development.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife Kamlesh Thakur and daughters.

Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, MLAs Rohit Thakur, Jagat Singh Negi, Rajesh Dharmani, Sunder Singh Thakur, Ravi Thakur and Kewal Singh Pathania and Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi, Superintendent of Police Monica and other senior officers also accompanied the Chief Minister.

Earlier today, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid a courtesy call on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan, today for the first time.

The governor showed his faith in Sukhu's potential.

( With inputs from ANI )

