CM Sukhu urges Centre to include Himachal tourists places under Swadesh Darshan Yojna

Chief Minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister of Tourism, G. Kishan Reddy in the national capital and urged him for including the places of tourist interests in the State under Swadesh Darshan Yojna II in the next phase.

The chief minister apprised the Tourism Minister that the State is blessed with immense tourism potential, which includes water bodies (reservoirs), religious destinations, a lot for adventure lovers and striking mountain ranges.Chief Minister also advocated for including the State for development of heritage sites.

Pong Dam reservoir in district Kangra and Janjehli area of Mandi district will be developed under Swadesh Darshan Yojna II. A renowned consultancy approved by Ministry will soon prepare detailed project report for further execution of this project. The Chief Minister also requested to include other places of tourist interest under the scheme's ambit.

Reiterating his resolve to develop district Kangra as the tourism Capital of the State, the Chief Minister said that State government would prepare a detailed project report and submit it to the Ministry for erecting a 'Tent City' at the base camp of Dhauladhar ranges. Adequate land and road connectivity will be assured for the 'Tent City' project, which will have more than 200 encampments with all the luxury and comfort, he added.

he said that earnest efforts would be made to develop Kangra, an all-time favourite tourist destination for both domestic and International tourists, and strengthen the district's tourism-related infrastructure.

Under the Vibrant Village Programme, a detailed project report will be prepared for developing 25 places in the state as tourist attractions. These destinations will be equipped with ample amenities to facilitate the tourists visiting the State, he said.Sukhu said that a Convention Centre would also be constructed at Dharamshala with the assistance of Asian Development Bank. He told that for the expansion of Kangra airport, the land acquisition process was in progress and would soon be completed. The State Government mulls to construct heliports across the state so that air connectivity could play a significant role in promotion of tourism in a big way.

Chief Minister said that Chintpurni temple would also be developed under Prasad Scheme. Various amenities would be available for the pilgrims under the scheme.

Union Minister said that an Investors Meet was scheduled to be held in New Delhi in the month of April this year. He suggested to prepare a detailed and comprehensive presentation based on tourism potential available in the state, the mechanism to ease the process for land transfer and other necessary documentation to set up tourism ventures so that huge investments could be attracted.

Earlier, Chief Minister honoured the Union Minister with Himachali shawl and cap. He also invited him to visit Himachal Pradesh.

CPS, Sanjay Awasthi, Vice Chairman State Tourism Development Board RS Bali, MLA, Kewal Singh Pathania, Political Adviser to Chief Minister, Sunil Sharma Bittu, Advocate General, Anup Rattan, Resident Commissioner, Meera Mohanty, Principal Private Secretary to Chief Minister, Vivek Bhatia were also present on the occasion amongst others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor