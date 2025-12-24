CM Vijayan announces Rs 30 lakh aid for family of Chhattisgarh man lynched to death in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced a compensation package of Rs 30 lakh for the family of Ram Narayan, the migrant worker from Chhattisgarh who was beaten to death by a mob at Attappallam in Walayar, Palakkad district.

CM Vijayan said this soon after chairing the weekly cabinet meeting.

Of the total amount, Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to Ram Narayan's mother and wife as immediate assistance, while Rs 20 lakh will be deposited in the names of his children to ensure their long-term financial security, official sources said.

The compensation will be released from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, he said.

The state had earlier made all arrangements to airlift the body of the deceased to his home state.

Soon after the lynching was reported, CM Vijayan assured justice to the bereaved family and said strict action would be taken against all those responsible for the crime.

In a statement, he said a special investigation team led by the Palakkad Superintendent of Police is probing the case and has been instructed to examine all aspects of the incident and initiate appropriate legal action without delay.

Calling the lynching unacceptable, he then said such acts tarnish Kerala's image as a progressive society and stressed the need for heightened vigilance to prevent a recurrence.

"Taking the law into one's own hands will not be tolerated," he said.

The gravity of the crime came into sharp focus following details revealed in the remand report. It noted that the accused assaulted Ram Narayan with a clear and conscious intent to kill, subjecting him to hours of sustained violence.

Medical findings recorded before the post-mortem examination documented over 40 injuries across his body. He suffered severe head injuries, profuse bleeding and multiple grievous wounds.

Investigators said heavy sticks were used in the assault, and injury patterns indicated that the victim was thrown to the ground, kicked repeatedly and dragged. X-ray examinations confirmed that he was stomped on his face and back, pointing to prolonged torture rather than a single attack.

The report also noted that those who tried to intervene were threatened and driven away.

Seven accused, all with criminal antecedents, have been arrested.

