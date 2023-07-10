CM Yogi reviews flood, waterlogging situation and relief work in UP amid heavy rain

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 : In a high-level meeting on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the efforts being made in the public interest following heavy rains in various districts of the state and gave necessary instructions.

After heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there is a possibility of an increase in the water level of various rivers in the state in the next few days. Along with irrigation and water resources, all departments related to relief and rescue should remain on alert.

So far this year, 24 districts have received more than average rainfall, while 31 districts have recorded less than average rainfall. However, according to meteorologists, there is a possibility of good rainfall in these districts in the month of July. Constant monitoring of the changing weather conditions should be done.

CM Yogi said, "In the last few days, there have been reports of loss of life and property due to lightning in many places. Assistance should be provided to such victim families immediately. This year, incidents of lightning are increasing in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is necessary to develop a better system for accurate forecasting of celestial lightning (early warning system). This is necessary to keep human/animal losses to a minimum."

The CM further stated, "The government of India is also cooperating in the process of installing rain gauges in every village, this work should be completed expeditiously. Maintain dialogue with Revenue and Relief, Agriculture, State Disaster Management, Remote Sensing Authority, the Indian Meteorological Department, and Central Disaster Management Authority and develop such a system, so that common people can get accurate weather information on time."

"Continuous monitoring should be done in the event of flood/excessive rainfall. An increase in the water level of the Ganga has been observed in many places. Similarly, continuous monitoring of the water level of all the rivers should be done. Flood units of NDRF, SDRF/PAC, and disaster management teams should be in 24x7 active mode in the affected districts. The help of Aapda Prabandhan Mitra, volunteers of Civil Defense, should be taken as per requirement", added the Chief Minister.

CM Yogi further suggested that the joint team of the Magistrate, Municipal Commissioner, Executive Officer and Police should make arrangements according to the local needs to avoid water logging.

Further, CM Yogi said, "The embankments should be continuously inspected and monitored by the regional officers/employees. Keep an eye on the condition of ratholes/rain cuts during the initial days of rain. Patrolling of embankments should be done continuously."

He also said that there should be no delay in providing relief work to flood-affected areas.

"It should be ensured that there is no shortage/artificial shortage of urea anywhere. Sufficient urea should be available to the farmers on time. In villages facing floods and waterlogging, animals should be shifted to a safer place as per the requirement. For this, the place should be selected keeping in mind the condition of the districts. There should be adequate arrangements for animal fodder at these sites.", added the UP Chief Minister.

