CM Yogi stresses on medical tourism, says world inclining towards Ayurveda

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Monday said that the world has started inclining towards Ayurveda healthcare for the treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His remarks came while participating in the 'Deeksha Curriculum' program of Guru Gorakshnath Institute of Medical Sciences via video conferencing.

"We have seen people inclining more towards Ayurveda medical science in the country and across the world during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Medical tourism got established in the country from Ayurveda and not Allopathy," Adityanath said.

He asserted that people acknowledged the importance of Ayurveda during this period when the world is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

He emphasized that traditional medicine is the most important pillar of the entire ecosystem associated with Ayurveda which has boosted medical tourism.

"India has done a lot of progress in modern medical sciences as compared to Ayurveda. However, people always adopt Ayurveda whenever any pandemic situation hits the world," he stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

