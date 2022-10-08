CNG, piped cooking gas hiked by Rs 3

The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and cooking gas piped to household kitchens in the national capital were hiked by Rs 3 each in step with rise in input natural gas prices.

The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in rates in over four months, while a Rs 3 per standard cubic metres increase in piped natural gas (PNG) is the first raise in two months.

This is the 14th increase in price since March 7. Rates were last increased by Rs 2 per kg on May 21. In all, the CNG price has risen by Rs 22.60 per kg during this period. Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by Rs 35.21 per kg or 80 per cent, according to data compiled by PTI.

CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi now costs Rs 78.61 per kg, up from Rs 75.61 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) -- the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.

Recently, in Mumbai also, Mahanagar Gas increased the retail price of CNG and PNG. City gas utility Mahanagar Gas has increased the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 6 per kg and by Rs 4 per scm, respectively, in and around the megapolis from Monday midnight. The revised retail price of CNG now stands at Rs 86 per kg and domestic PNG at Rs 52.50 per scm.