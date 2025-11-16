CNG Price Hike: Revised Rates Impact Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad – Check Details Here

Compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have been revised upward starting Sunday, November 16, according to a report by NDTV Profit citing Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the company responsible for distributing natural gas for household and vehicular use. The revised rates have taken effect in select major cities, with an average increase of ₹1 per kg across locations such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur. These updated rates became applicable from 6:00 AM on November 16, 2025. The revision reflects adjustments made by IGL in response to changing gas procurement expenses, ensuring stable supply and operational sustainability in these regions.

City-Wise Revised CNG Prices

Kanpur GA: ₹87.92 per kg → ₹88.92 per kg

Noida & Greater Noida GA: ₹84.70 per kg → ₹85.70 per kg

Ghaziabad GA (excluding Hapur): ₹84.70 per kg → ₹85.70 per kg

The upward revision in CNG prices is likely to influence transportation-related expenses, particularly for vehicles that rely heavily on compressed natural gas, such as buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws. This may eventually lead to increased passenger fares as fleet operators adjust to the higher fuel cost. According to the report, IGL clarified that the price update is driven by fluctuations in natural gas procurement charges and the necessity to maintain seamless operational capability. Meanwhile, misleading claims have surfaced across social media, but the revised prices currently apply only to the specified cities. Consumers have been encouraged to follow official IGL updates for accurate information.

In a separate development, Indraprastha Gas Limited revealed that it has entered into its first international collaboration through a strategic alliance and partnership agreement with MASAH Construction Company in Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to jointly pursue opportunities related to the creation and management of natural gas distribution networks within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The agreement was formalized in the presence of senior dignitaries, including officials from the Saudi Investment Promotion Authority and the Federation of Saudi Chambers. IGL described the partnership as a milestone that supports its long-term ambition of expanding globally while promoting dependable, sustainable, and cleaner energy solutions.