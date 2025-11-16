CNG Price Hike: Revised Rates Impact Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad – Check Details Here
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 16, 2025 15:38 IST2025-11-16T15:38:04+5:302025-11-16T15:38:04+5:30
Compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have been revised upward starting Sunday, November 16, according to a report by NDTV ...
Compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have been revised upward starting Sunday, November 16, according to a report by NDTV Profit citing Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the company responsible for distributing natural gas for household and vehicular use. The revised rates have taken effect in select major cities, with an average increase of ₹1 per kg across locations such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur. These updated rates became applicable from 6:00 AM on November 16, 2025. The revision reflects adjustments made by IGL in response to changing gas procurement expenses, ensuring stable supply and operational sustainability in these regions.
City-Wise Revised CNG Prices
Kanpur GA: ₹87.92 per kg → ₹88.92 per kg
Noida & Greater Noida GA: ₹84.70 per kg → ₹85.70 per kg
Ghaziabad GA (excluding Hapur): ₹84.70 per kg → ₹85.70 per kg
The upward revision in CNG prices is likely to influence transportation-related expenses, particularly for vehicles that rely heavily on compressed natural gas, such as buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws. This may eventually lead to increased passenger fares as fleet operators adjust to the higher fuel cost. According to the report, IGL clarified that the price update is driven by fluctuations in natural gas procurement charges and the necessity to maintain seamless operational capability. Meanwhile, misleading claims have surfaced across social media, but the revised prices currently apply only to the specified cities. Consumers have been encouraged to follow official IGL updates for accurate information.
India’s First City Gas Distribution (CGD) company to venture internationally in the natural gas sector!— Indraprastha Gas Limited (@IGLConnect) November 13, 2025
IGL has entered into a strategic Alliance cum partnership agreement with MASAH Construction Company, Saudi Arabia, to jointly explore opportunities for developing and… pic.twitter.com/GFQ3jez2kh
Also Read: Bhavnagar Shocker: Engagement Turns Tragic as Fiancé Allegedly Murders Woman at Home