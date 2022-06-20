Coaching institutes providing students misleading info?

New Delhi, June 20 The intelligence agencies fear that the coaching institutes might mislead or provoke more students against Centre's Agnipath scheme, and a few such coaching centres are already under the scanner in various states. In Bihar, UP, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, the role of coaching centres is being probed. State police have been asked to keep a close eye on coaching institutes.

"The institute owners told students that it was a contractual job of four years, and there is no future after that. The second lie they spread was that the first six months recruits won't get salary or might be given only half of it. This angered the students," said a source.

In Bihar alone, three coaching centres came on the radar of the police where 23 FIRs were lodged and 147 people were arrested.

In UP's Alipur, the role of coaching institute has been suspected and four FIRs have been lodged.

B. Anuradha, the SP of Secunderabad, Government Railway Police (GRP) had also confirmed that coaching institutes played a key role in provoking aspirants to go on the rampage and vandalize government properties.

In Andhra Pradesh, one Avula Subba Rao, who runs a training academy is one of the suspects.

Last time when such students-related protests took place, names of few coaching centres had come to the fore, they all are under the scanner.

Though Delhi didn't witness massive protest against Agnipath scheme, the Police is keeping a close eye on all activities related to training centres for the youth.

"We were warned about farmers who could join hands with students. A few persons who could form organisations to protest but now we are keeping an eye on coaching institutes too though in Delhi there is lesser chance of it," said a source.

