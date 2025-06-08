Coast Guard launches dedicated jetty at Vizhinjam Harbour in Kerala

New Delhi, June 8 Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Director General (DG) Paramesh Sivamani inaugurated a new dedicated jetty at Vizhinjam Harbour, Kerala, to enhancing mission readiness for coastal surveillance, an official said on Sunday.

The new facility is expected to support faster deployment and turnaround of ICG vessels, adding to the mission readiness for coastal search and rescue, anti-smuggling, and fisheries protection.

Strategically located just 10 nautical miles from key international shipping lanes and adjacent to the Vizhinjam International Transshipment Deepwater Port, the jetty is expected to play a critical role in securing India’s southwestern coastline.

DG Paramesh Sivamani highlighted the strategic importance of the new facility, calling it a major step forward in strengthening the coastal security architecture and ensuring faster response capabilities in the region.

The event was attended by Commander, ICG Region (West) Inspector General Bhisham Sharma along with senior officials from Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd, Government of Kerala, Kerala Maritime Board, State Police, Port Authorities and Indian Army.

Earlier, ICG reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to environmental protection by launching a series of eco-initiatives on the occasion of World Environment Day 2025 on June 5.

The initiatives were launched across all its stations, districts, and regional headquarters nationwide.

Focused on this year’s theme of ‘Combating Plastic Pollution', ICG conducted various activities including coastal clean-up drives, awareness campaigns, walkathons, plastic waste removal efforts, community interaction programmes, and tree plantation drives, said a statement.

To amplify awareness, the ICG organised educational sessions highlighting the importance of marine biodiversity, the consequences of marine pollution, and the need for sustainable environmental practices.

Emphasising community engagement, the events witnessed enthusiastic participation from school children, NGOs, local residents, volunteers, and other stakeholders, particularly along coastal areas, the statement said.

The ICG’s initiatives underlined its proactive role in marine conservation and its alignment with national and global environmental goals working towards a cleaner, greener, and healthier planet for future generations, it said.

