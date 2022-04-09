Coffee Beyond Boundaries: Asia's first cafe in Kolkata run, managed by HIV-positive staff

A cafe in South Kolkata, run and managed by HIV-positive staff members, is giving people working there hope and opportunities to earn a living. It is Asia's first cafe that is run by HIV-positive staff members.

The 'Cafe Positive' located on Lake View Road in Kolkata is setting an example in bringing about some change in the lives of people who are facing social stigma. With the tagline "Coffee beyond boundaries," the small cafe is run by seven HIV-positive teenagers.

The Cafe was started in Jodhpur Park in Kolkata in 2018 and later moved to its present premises.

The owner of the cafe Kallol Ghosh is the founder of NGO 'Anandaghar' which works for children affected by mental health problems or who are HIV-positive.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said that he got the idea of opening this cafe after visiting Frankfurt where he saw a cafe run by all HIV-positive staff. He said it was difficult to get a place for the cafe since most of the landlords were not willing to give their premises for rent after knowing that it will be used by HIV-positive people.

"It is the first cafe in Asia that is run by HIV-positive people. The main motto behind this cafe is to make these HIV-positive boys self-reliant so that they can earn their livelihood. In most of the cases, landlords were reluctant to give their spaces after knowing HIV-positive teenagers will work there. We are planning to start more cafes so that more employment can be generated for HIV-positive people," said Ghosh.

Asked about visitors' reactions on knowing the staff members are HIV-positive, Ritama Ghosh, a volunteer of Cafe Positive said, "We have faced mixed reactions from the visitors. Many of our customers are regular visitors. There are regular footfalls of flying customers. As a part of our duty, we explain to them about the HIV-positive staff. Some choose to sit and have a cup of coffee while some go away. We accept that with a smile."

The staff members working in the Positive Cafe are happy that they are able to earn a livelihood for their families. They said the cafe is providing them the opportunity and hope when society does not accept HIV-positive people.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor