Coimbatore Dog Attack: 29-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Ordering Pet Dog To Bite Loan Collection Agent

A woman allegedly ordered her pet dog to attack a loan collection agent from a private finance company who visited her home to recover overdue payments for her car loan in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. According to The Indian Express, the agent suffered multiple injuries on his legs and abdomen and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The accused, identified as 29-year-old Dharsana alias Priya, lives with her husband Manikandan on Sixth Cross Street in Maha Ganapathy Nagar, Vellalore. Dharsana is a known defaulter who has been arrested in two previous cheating cases and is currently out on bail.

In 2020, the couple purchased an SUV with a loan from a private finance company. After paying the EMIs for a few months, they defaulted, leaving 20 payments outstanding. Despite repeated visits by loan recovery agents, the couple refused to settle the dues.

On Wednesday, loan collection agent Jagadeesh, accompanied by his colleague Suresh and area manager Saravanan, visited Dharsana's residence to either recover the payment or seize the vehicle. The agents asked the couple to clear the outstanding amount and complete the car's RTO registration. However, the couple refused to cooperate.

According to the police, Manikandan attempted to drive the car away, but the agents blocked his way and insisted the couple comply with legal procedures. In response, Dharsana allegedly commanded her German Shepherd to attack the agents. While Suresh and Saravanan managed to escape, Jagadeesh was caught and severely bitten by the dog. Dharsana reportedly did not intervene to stop the attack. Jagadeesh was later rescued by locals and taken to a nearby private hospital.

Based on Jagadeesh's complaint, the Podanur police registered a case against Dharsana under sections 126 (wrongful restraint), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS Act. She was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday night.