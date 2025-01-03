Coimbatore: Gas Tanker Overturns on Uppilipalayam Flyover; No Injuries in 10-Hour Recovery Operation

A major incident occurred in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, when a gas tanker truck overturned on the Uppilipalayam flyover. The accident led to a traffic disruption as the truck, carrying hazardous cargo, required careful recovery. Authorities initiated a recovery operation that lasted nearly 10 hours.

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: A tanker truck carrying gas overturned and met with an accident on the Uppilipalayam flyover. The truck was successfully recovered after nearly 10 hours at the scene. A convoy of tanker trucks, including siren vehicles, four fire engines, and two… pic.twitter.com/KbGHQop9F4 — IANS (@ians_india) January 3, 2025

To ensure safety during the operation, a convoy of tanker trucks, along with siren vehicles, four fire engines, and two ambulances, escorted the overturned truck. The gas tanker was finally secured and transported to the FCI warehouse located in the Peelamedu area. The operation highlighted the effective coordination between local authorities and emergency services in managing potentially dangerous situations.