Cold spell: Lucknow zoo install heaters, gives blankets to animals

As cold wave conditions have gripped North India, the authorities of Lucknow's Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden have taken precautionary measures to help zoo inmates survive the cold spell.

"As winter sets in, we start giving more nutrition-rich food to animals & make arrangements for them to cope up with the cold weather," said Lucknow Zoo Deputy Director Utkarsh Shukla on Tuesday. The authorities have installed heaters for pythons to keep them warm in the freezing months. Other animals have also got blankets. On Tuesday, Lucknow recorded a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius.

With inputs from ANI

