Cold spell makes comeback in several Bengal dists even as mercury rises in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 12 Even as Kolkata and other south Bengal districts recorded an almost four degrees Celsius rise in minimum temperature on Sunday, the cold spell made a surprise comeback on Monday as temperatures dropped again.

In Kolkata, the minimum temperature had risen significantly on Sunday, reaching 15 degrees Celsius. On Monday morning, however, the minimum temperature in the city dipped to 12.4 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, Kolkata’s maximum temperature on Sunday did not rise above 23.9 degrees Celsius, which is 0.9 degrees below normal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Kolkata’s Alipore has forecast a severe cold wave across the state.

“There is no possibility of respite from the cold at this time. The biting cold will continue through Makar Sankranti (January 14). There will be no significant change in temperature in the following four to five days,” an RMC official said.

This indicates that the mercury will remain below normal for the time being.

Meanwhile, for a long time, Sriniketan in Birbhum district had emerged as the coldest place in south Bengal. The minimum temperature there had consistently remained below 10 degrees Celsius and hovered around 6 degrees Celsius.

Two days ago, the mercury in Sriniketan dropped to 6.5 degrees Celsius. However, the situation changed somewhat on Monday, with Kalyani in Nadia district surpassing Sriniketan to become the coldest place in south Bengal.

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Kalyani dropped to 7.5 degrees Celsius, making it the second coldest place in West Bengal after Darjeeling, where the mercury touched 3.6 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius in Sriniketan, 9.8 degrees Celsius in Jhargram, 9.2 degrees Celsius in Asansol, 10.7 degrees Celsius in Basirhat, 10 degrees Celsius in Suri, 10 degrees Celsius in Barrackpore, 11.4 degrees Celsius in Purulia, 10.8 degrees Celsius in Burdwan, 10 degrees Celsius in Berhampore, 10.4 degrees Celsius in Canning and 10.1 degrees Celsius in Bankura.

A fog warning has also been issued across the state.

Light to moderate fog is expected in the districts of south Bengal, which may reduce visibility to between 999 metres and 200 metres.

A dense fog warning has been issued for the northern districts. In Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur, visibility may drop to as low as 50 metres due to fog.

