Collaborative effort: Team of surgeons at AIIMS, Delhi remove massive jaw tumour from 14-year-old girl

New Delhi [India], May 3 : A team of surgeons and medical professionals at AIIMS Delhi, successfully operated on a young girl suffering from a massive jaw tumour associated with hyperparathyroidism, a rare endocrine disorder.

The surgery, a collaborative effort between surgical disciplines and oral and maxillofacial surgery, was conducted by the Head of the Department of Surgery, Dr Sunil Chumber, and the Head of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr Ajoy Roychoudhury.

The parathyroid gland, which is located in the neck, plays a crucial role in maintaining the calcium and phosphate balance in the human body. The gland secretes parathyroid hormone (PTH), which regulates calcium levels in the blood.

Speaking to , Dr Sunil Chumber said, "Hyperparathyroidism is a condition that causes the parathyroid gland to produce excess parathyroid hormone, leading to an increase in calcium levels in the blood. This can cause a range of symptoms, including weakness, fatigue, and bone pain. In rare cases, it causes tumours to grow in the bones or soft tissues of the body. If these tumours are detected in time, they may be cured surgically, thereby avoiding other complications."

This 14-year-old young girl had developed a giant cell tumour of the jaw, which had grown to an enormous size causing significant facial disfigurement and difficulty in eating and speaking.

Dr Ajoy Roychoudhury said the tumour is a rare type and is usually benign.

Sharing the risks that the surgical procedure entailed, the doctor added, "It was very risky in terms of bleeding and risk of causing permanent damage to her ability to eat or speak, but we managed it well with accurate planning and a great team."

Jaw tumours caused by hyperparathyroidism are a rare but serious complication of the condition.

These tumours are usually benign and slow-growing but can cause significant destruction of the jawbone, leading to pain, swelling, and disfigurement. If left untreated, they can also cause the loss of teeth and even fractures of the jaw bone.

Many times, if the parathyroid adenoma is left untreated, the entire jaw bone can show the spread of the tumour and can be lost in due course causing severe debility.

Dr Rijuta Aphale and Dr Gopal Puri, who were also part of the surgical team, emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment of hyperparathyroidism to avoid the development of such tumours and other related conditions.

It is important to get tested for high PTH levels when faced with large jaw tumours or other symptoms of hyperparathyroidism.

Dr Suraj Premanand said, "This tumour is by far in literature noted to be the largest jaw tumour associated with hyperparathyroidism to our knowledge."

The teamwork of Endocrine Surgery and Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Radiodiagnosis, Nuclear medicine and pathology and anesthesiology at AIIMS Delhi helped the patient return to normal life.

Her tumours were diagnosed using modern radiology and nuclear medicine diagnostic methods led by Dr Devasenapathy and Dr Nishikant Damle.

She was operated on for parathyroid adenoma by a team of surgeons led by Prof. Sunil Chumber and her jaw tumour excision and reconstruction were performed by Prof. Ajoy Roychoudhury and Prof. Ongkila Bhutia.

The patient has returned to a regular diet and is leading a healthy and normal life, the doctor informed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor