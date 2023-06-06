Collector's role is suspicious in Damoh School row, wanted to save school director: MP Education Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 : The controversy of Damoh school, where purported posters of girls wearing Hijab came to light, has not stopped yet as Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday made a fresh remark alleging that district collector's role is suspicious.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "The collector is making statements in defence again and again. I think that the role of the collector is suspicious. The Collector is also trying to save the school director. But the true facts will be revealed in the investigation and I think that the Chief Minister is active in such issues and will take strict action."

"Prima facie the information which came to notice is that the District Education Officer (DEO) has given wrong information. So, he is guilty. He should have made frequent visits to the school and should have inspected it but he did not. Later when the incident came to light, even then the report given by the DEO is serious in which he has given a clean chit," Parmar said.

"Later, we got it investigated in which there was not only the matter of school uniform, but also many other deficiencies were found in the school. So it is clear that the DEO has deliberately committed negligence. We are taking action against the DEO and removing him. Along with this, we are conducting a comprehensive investigation against him. The extent of his negligence will also be ascertained and action will be taken against those whoever will be found guilty," he added.

On the other hand, Damoh DEO, S K Mishra said, "I have neither been given its investigation nor have I filed a report. It has been handed over to a high-power committee."

Many illegal activities like religious conversion, terror funding have also come to fore and the police are investigating the whole matter, the minister further added.

Responding to a question about whether there are more such schools in the state, the minister said complaints of such schools were continuously being reported, be it Gwalior division or other places, action was being taken there.

The CM has given clear instructions that strict action will be taken against those found involved in anti-social activities. Action is being taken against Damoh school. If any complaint is received, the officers of the education department will go there and if they find some irregularities, they will ensure action against them, Parmar added.

Besides, talking about a policy for school uniform, he further said, "We are not in favour of the one uniform, but whatever dress is decided, take permission from the government for that. If you are giving religious education, then the dress is fine, you have been given exemption in the constitution, but if you want to give school education, then you will have to decide on such a dress under the control of the government, so that hatred does not spread in the society."

A policy should be made for this, now there is no policy, so such people are taking advantage. But we have started the initiative, our department has been instructed to make a comprehensive policy, so that such issues do not arise in the future, the minister added.

