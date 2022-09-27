Collegium recommends elevation of Bombay HC Chief Justice to SC

New Delhi, Sep 27 The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta as judge of the apex court.

A statement, uploaded on the apex court website, said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 26th September, 2022 has recommended elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court (PHC: Calcutta), as Judge of the Supreme Court". Justice Dutta's parent high court is the Calcutta High Court.

At present, the apex court is functioning with 29 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 34 judges. Justice Datta, 57, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in April 2020.

Justice Dutta practised primarily in the apex court and high court in constitutional and civil matters before being elevated as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006.

