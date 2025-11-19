Colombo Weather Disruption: Two International Flights Diverted to Thiruvananthapuram Airport

Two international flights headed for Colombo were forced to divert to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala due to severe weather conditions over the Sri Lankan capital, said Thiruvananthapuram Airport official, reported the news agency IANS.

The affected flights included a Turkish Airlines service from Istanbul and a SriLankan Airlines flight from Dammam. Both aircraft landed safely at the Kerala airport, where airport authorities managed the unscheduled arrivals and ensured the comfort of passengers and crew.

Thiruvananthapuram Airport officials confirmed that the diversions were prompted by persistent inclement weather over Colombo, which made safe landings there impossible. The airport handled the diverted flights efficiently, providing necessary support to hundreds of travelers caught up in the disruption.