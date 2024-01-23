Come up with earliest possible date for Chandigarh mayoral poll: High Court

Chandigarh, Jan 23 Acting tough, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the Chandigarh administration to come up with the earliest possible date for holding the mayoral poll in place of already decided date of February 6.

A division bench of Justices Sudhir Singh and Harsh Bunger gave the direction while hearing a petition challenging an order of the Deputy Commissioner for postponing the election from January 18 to February 6.

The bench also took on record replies filed by the administration and the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and adjourned the matter to Wednesday.

The court was hearing a petition filed by AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar, who challenged the order to postpone the poll.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation mayoral election was postponed on January 18 as presiding officer Anil Masih was unwell. The administration announced the election to the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor, and Deputy Mayor would be held on February 6.

"This decision follows a thorough assessment of the security and law and order situation by the Senior Superintendent of Police," the administration had said in a statement while deferring the polls.

High drama was witnessed as councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, both of which are fighting the polls jointly, registered their protest over the postponement of the polls at the last minute and lashed out at the BJP.

